“Just Pure Excitement To See The Phone Ring.” | Matt Grzelcyk Describes His Signing With Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Grezelcyk spoke to the media on September 26, 2026 after the final preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. He spoke about his excitement to be in Buffalo with the Sabres organization and players. He discussed how he trained without being in camp and how he was welcomed by the team when he arrived.

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