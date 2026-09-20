Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Art by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

We’ve made it to Borderland 2026…let’s go!

From Kim:

Honestly, all three days of Borderland are packed with great acts—from famous to less well-known to combo bands (like moe./Organ Fairchild mashup). The big names (Jack White, Alabama Shakes, Lord Huron, the Pixies, Jesse Welles, etc.) are enough of a draw, but, as evidence has proven from past years, the lesser known acts tend to range from impressive to outright dynamic—and definitely worth the walk from the main stage area to the ancillary stages. It’s here where you may end up witnessing an electric performance by the next “Jack White,” “ or “Vampire Weekend.” So, I encourage you to wander around, much like you would at Music Is Art, to take in the cornucopia of sound and maybe find your next favorite artist!

At the time of the is writing, GA Weekend, GA Saturday, and Weekend VIP passes are SOLD OUT. There are still passes for Friday and Sunday GA. Get here >

Along with amazing local and national acts gracing the 3 stages, the Borderland Band Camp returns, performing on the Homespun Stage on Sunday at 12:45pm. A Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation/Buffalo Music Club/Borderland sponsored camp, the 30+ kids in attendance this year (more than triple from 2025) have compiled a set of covers and originals from their time in camp—specifically to play on a Borderland stage. Band camp leaders Eric Crittenden, Jeff Miers, and David Cloyd, and teachers, will be there backing the campers. Consider coming over and supporting the future of music on Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy Borderland, folks!

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

An alternative to the Borderland festival this weekend hosted by our neighbors to the north.

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Fallsview Event Grounds, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. More info and tickets here >

Spend “A Night with Janis Joplin” ft/Samantha Hoy as Janis Joplin

We’re hearing great reviews for this one—definitely a show to put on your radar…

The Kavinoky Theatre presents: “An electrifying concert experience celebrating Janis Joplin and the powerhouse women who inspired her unmistakable voice, including Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James. Spend an evening on an unforgettable musical journey bursting with iconic hits including “Piece of My Heart”, “Me and Bobby McGee”, and “Try (Just A Little Bit Harder)” and more. Raw, rebellious, and wildly joyful, this is a night that doesn’t just play—it rocks.

Through Oct 3, 2026, Thursdays – 7:30 pm, Fridays – 7:30 pm and Saturdays – 2:30pm & 7:30 pm at Kavinoky Theatre, Buffalo, NY. More info here >

Daniell Green, Anika Pace, Samantha Hoy, Ember Tate-Steele, Dasia Cervi perform in A Night with Janis Joplin

New and Noteworthy

Tuesday, June 8, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Local presales start Thursday, September 24, 10 am – 10 pm. Additional presales throughout the week ahead of the General on-sale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10 am. More information and ticket info here >

Saturday, June 19, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now, public on-sale beginning Friday, September 25. For more information >

Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale soon.

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.

Annual Halloween Cover Series: Underoath performed by Katspo, Dream Theater performed by Promachina, Chris Cornell performed by The Impurity, Green Day performed by Silver Proof

Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75

Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+

This week and next…

Thursday, September 17 (opening), at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. More info here >

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

Thursday, September 17 at 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Fallsview Event Grounds, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. More info and tickets here >

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 18, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5

Friday, September 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$17 stage area, $12/$15 bar area

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, September 18, 6 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

17th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival

Saturday, September 19, noon-10:30 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

1-2:30 pm – Rockin Jake

2:30-3 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

3-4:30 pm – The Coupe De’Villes

4:30-5 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

5-6:30 pm – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.

6:30-7 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

7-8:30 pm – Coco Montoya

9-10:30 pm – Mud Morganfield Band

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at The Stage, Williamsville, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20

Saturday, September 19, 6 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo NY.

Saturday, September 19, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY. $42.50+

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Bridge Studios NY, Buffalo NY. $10

Sunday, September 20, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

“Da Steppa” Album Release Concert

Sunday, September 20, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 VIP

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.

Tuesdays, September 22, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

Damone Jackson Outcome

Tuesdays starting September 22 , 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Ricky Ford – tenor saxophone

John Kordalewski – piano

Tony Marino – contrabass

Thurman Barker – drums

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $25 general admission, $20 students/seniors, $18 members

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Wednesday, September 23, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $74+

Featuring pianist Lisa Hasselback and bassist Ed Croft.

Wednesday, September 23, 6 pm at Beebe’s At The Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $23.18

Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Friday, September 25, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81/$84.95 VIP

Friday, September 25, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at The Forbes Theater, Buffalo, NY. $20

Slip Madigan

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Only tables left >

Friday, September 25, 10:30 am & Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42.69

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

The American Doors

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm at Balloons Restaurant & Nightclub, Ellicottville, NY.

Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Sunday, September 27, 5 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Tuesday, September 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $52.50 indoor seating/$42.50 lawn

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55.50+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Olmstead Dub System

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Coming Up…

Thursday, October 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $52.94/$81.24 Premium

Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

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