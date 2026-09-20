Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
We’ve made it to Borderland 2026…let’s go!
From Kim:
Honestly, all three days of Borderland are packed with great acts—from famous to less well-known to combo bands (like moe./Organ Fairchild mashup). The big names (Jack White, Alabama Shakes, Lord Huron, the Pixies, Jesse Welles, etc.) are enough of a draw, but, as evidence has proven from past years, the lesser known acts tend to range from impressive to outright dynamic—and definitely worth the walk from the main stage area to the ancillary stages. It’s here where you may end up witnessing an electric performance by the next “Jack White,” “ or “Vampire Weekend.” So, I encourage you to wander around, much like you would at Music Is Art, to take in the cornucopia of sound and maybe find your next favorite artist!
At the time of the is writing, GA Weekend, GA Saturday, and Weekend VIP passes are SOLD OUT. There are still passes for Friday and Sunday GA. Get here >
Along with amazing local and national acts gracing the 3 stages, the Borderland Band Camp returns, performing on the Homespun Stage on Sunday at 12:45pm. A Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation/Buffalo Music Club/Borderland sponsored camp, the 30+ kids in attendance this year (more than triple from 2025) have compiled a set of covers and originals from their time in camp—specifically to play on a Borderland stage. Band camp leaders Eric Crittenden, Jeff Miers, and David Cloyd, and teachers, will be there backing the campers. Consider coming over and supporting the future of music on Sunday afternoon.
Enjoy Borderland, folks!
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>
Misty City Music Festival
An alternative to the Borderland festival this weekend hosted by our neighbors to the north.
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Fallsview Event Grounds, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. More info and tickets here >
Spend “A Night with Janis Joplin” ft/Samantha Hoy as Janis Joplin
We’re hearing great reviews for this one—definitely a show to put on your radar…
The Kavinoky Theatre presents: “An electrifying concert experience celebrating Janis Joplin and the powerhouse women who inspired her unmistakable voice, including Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James. Spend an evening on an unforgettable musical journey bursting with iconic hits including “Piece of My Heart”, “Me and Bobby McGee”, and “Try (Just A Little Bit Harder)” and more. Raw, rebellious, and wildly joyful, this is a night that doesn’t just play—it rocks.
Through Oct 3, 2026, Thursdays – 7:30 pm, Fridays – 7:30 pm and Saturdays – 2:30pm & 7:30 pm at Kavinoky Theatre, Buffalo, NY. More info here >
New and Noteworthy
Metallica w/Limp Bizkit and Avatar
Tuesday, June 8, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Local presales start Thursday, September 24, 10 am – 10 pm. Additional presales throughout the week ahead of the General on-sale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10 am. More information and ticket info here >
Kenny Chesney w/Eric Church, Old Dominion, and Greylan James
Saturday, June 19, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now, public on-sale beginning Friday, September 25. For more information >
As I Lay Dying w/Immortal Disfigurement
Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale soon.
Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween w/ Pocketship
Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
Big Eyed Phish (8-piece Dave Matthews Tribute)
Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.
Sounds of the Underground— The Bands That Possessed Us
Annual Halloween Cover Series: Underoath performed by Katspo, Dream Theater performed by Promachina, Chris Cornell performed by The Impurity, Green Day performed by Silver Proof
Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75
Strange Machines w/Calabash
Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Spencer LaJoye
Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Ben Folds with the BPO
Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+
This week and next…
Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls
Thursday, September 17 (opening), at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. More info here >
Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm
Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn
The Bouncing Souls w/The Suicide Machines, Strike Anywhere and Human Issue
Thursday, September 17 at 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94
Borderland Festival 2026
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>
Misty City Music Festival
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Fallsview Event Grounds, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. More info and tickets here >
Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets
Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Bangers and Trash #3 Dance Party: DJ Pat K, Mad Matty and Dave G (aka DR. KNOW)
Friday, September 18, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5
Joe Rozler’s Universe
Friday, September 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$17 stage area, $12/$15 bar area
Scott Celani Band-Tribute to Tom Petty
Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
97ROCK Friday Bike Night Finale: Tiny Music
Friday, September 18, 6 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.
Coat of Many Colors: A Celebration of The Life, Music & Legacy of Dolly Parton ft/ Amy Frost, Leah Pinnaveah,Sherri McMahon, Scott Celani and more
Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
17th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival
Saturday, September 19, noon-10:30 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
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1-2:30 pm – Rockin Jake
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2:30-3 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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3-4:30 pm – The Coupe De’Villes
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4:30-5 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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5-6:30 pm – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.
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6:30-7 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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7-8:30 pm – Coco Montoya
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9-10:30 pm – Mud Morganfield Band
Edge of Sundown: A Tribute to Southern Rock
Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at The Stage, Williamsville, NY. $10/$15
Alison Pipitone Band 20th Anniversary of Tigerbabies
Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20
GROSH
Saturday, September 19, 6 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo NY.
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Opening Night with Lang Lang
Saturday, September 19, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY. $42.50+
Buffalo Vs Everybody Vol. III release party ft/
Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Bridge Studios NY, Buffalo NY. $10
Thundersmack w/ Chuckie Campbell
Sunday, September 20, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
The Steve Stepper Funk Experience
“Da Steppa” Album Release Concert
Sunday, September 20, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 VIP
Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station
Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66
9Million w/Viewfinders and Pleasure Dome
Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20
Morrissey
Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+
Improvement Movement
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58
Marc Scibilia
Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38
Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2
Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.
Tuesdays, September 22, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.
Damone Jackson Outcome
Tuesdays starting September 22 , 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Ricky Ford Quartet – John Coltrane 100th Birthday Celebration
Ricky Ford – tenor saxophone
John Kordalewski – piano
Tony Marino – contrabass
Thurman Barker – drums
Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $25 general admission, $20 students/seniors, $18 members
Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue
Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+
The Nighthawks
Wednesday, September 23, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Black Veil Brides w/Caskets, Archers, Autumn Kings
Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $74+
Art Meets Jazz: Rick Strauss Trio
Featuring pianist Lisa Hasselback and bassist Ed Croft.
Wednesday, September 23, 6 pm at Beebe’s At The Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $23.18
Black Flag
Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Tyler Westcott “Wanderlust” Album Release Party
Friday, September 25, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $
Sing On, Neighbor, Sing! A Woody Guthrie Singalong Concert w/Yellow Jack and Friends
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Lakeview
Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81/$84.95 VIP
Workingman’s Dead
Friday, September 25, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Strictly Hip
Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at The Forbes Theater, Buffalo, NY. $20
Slip Madigan
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
John Oates & The Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
Phantogram
Friday, September 25, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Only tables left >
S’Wonderful Gershwin ft/Alex McArthur
Friday, September 25, 10:30 am & Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
Luna wsg/Constant Smiles
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42.69
The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash
Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+
The American Doors
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Latin Night w/Ladies First Jazz & Verneice Turner
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
GROSH
Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm at Balloons Restaurant & Nightclub, Ellicottville, NY.
Pennywise w/H20 and Murphy’s Law
Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52
Octave Cat w/ Future Joy
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
The Clapton Band ” A Tribute to Eric Clapton”
Sunday, September 27, 5 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Charley Crockett wsg/Durand Jones & The Indications
Tuesday, September 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $52.50 indoor seating/$42.50 lawn
Noiseheads w/ The Ant Hill Kids & Colour Negative
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars
Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35
Gogol Bordello w/That Handsome Devil & Pons
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60
Mastadon w/Deafheaven & Alcest
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55.50+
Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
Taking Back Sunday w/THRICE & Saves The Day
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
DIIV w/voyeur
Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Olmstead Dub System
Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Coming Up…
Bearly Dead
Thursday, October 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Guabaza
Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area
bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan
Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+
Ole 60 w/Kolton Moore & The Clever Few and Garret Elias
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $52.94/$81.24 Premium
Michael Franti Trio
Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+