“I’ll Mess Up On Purpose For You!” | Josh Doan Throws First Pitch At Bisons Game | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan was mic'd up as he threw out the first pitch at the Buffalo Bison's game on September 5, 2026! Watch as Josh warms up, hits the batting cages, and interacts with fans and teammates during his day at the ballpark!

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube