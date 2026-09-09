“I’ll Mess Up On Purpose For You!” | Josh Doan Throws First Pitch At Bisons Game | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan was mic'd up as he threw out the first pitch at the Buffalo Bison's game on September 5, 2026! Watch as Josh warms up, hits the batting cages, and interacts with fans and teammates during his day at the ballpark!
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube