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Home Around Our Network Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | September 9, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | September 9, 2026

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WNYmedia Network
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Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Dan Dunleavy & Marty Biron.

Today's guest is Trevor Kuntar – Buffalo Sabres Prospect.

Show topics include: Trouble in Columbus with Adam Fantilli? Sidney Crosby new contract talks. Will Quinn Hughes sign an extension with Minnesota? The 1981 Canada Cup.

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For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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