LIVE: Sabres Live | September 9, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Dan Dunleavy & Marty Biron.
Today's guest is Trevor Kuntar – Buffalo Sabres Prospect.
Show topics include: Trouble in Columbus with Adam Fantilli? Sidney Crosby new contract talks. Will Quinn Hughes sign an extension with Minnesota? The 1981 Canada Cup.
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