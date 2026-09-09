LIVE: Sabres Live | September 9, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Dan Dunleavy & Marty Biron.

Today's guest is Trevor Kuntar – Buffalo Sabres Prospect.

Show topics include: Trouble in Columbus with Adam Fantilli? Sidney Crosby new contract talks. Will Quinn Hughes sign an extension with Minnesota? The 1981 Canada Cup.

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