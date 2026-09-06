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Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Worcester Red Sox 9/6/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Worcester Red Sox 9/6/26

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WNYmedia Network
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On Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field, the Buffalo Bisons scored seven runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 7-1 deficit, highlighted by Ismael Munguia’s go-ahead bases-clearing double, and the Herd prevented a sweep by the Worcester Red Sox in an abbreviated five-game series, taking the last one 8-7.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/seven-run-seventh-propels-bisons-to-win-over-worcester

The Bisons will travel to Charlotte for their second-to-last series of the season, a six-game set against the Knights at Truist Field starting on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is at 6:35 p.m. The Herd has yet to announce their starter. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

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