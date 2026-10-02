“We Anticipate Getting Him In The Lineup.” | Lindy Ruff On Owen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on October 2, 2026 after practice. He reflected on the first game of the season against Columbus and provided an injury update on Olen Zellweger. He discussed the upcoming home stretch and the chemistry of the second power play unit.

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