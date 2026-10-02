NHL Highlights | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets – October 1, 2026

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Watch the latest NHL game highlights, featuring the best goals, saves, hits, and key moments from tonight’s matchup. Subscribe to stay up to date with NHL highlights, top plays, and game recaps from across the league throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



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Source: SPORTSNET — Watch the original video on YouTube