“You Gotta Defend Your Goalie.” Zach Metsa On His Fight With Olivier | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa spoke to the media after a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026. He spoke about his fight with Olivier started and the need to defend their goaltender. He discussed the support and closeness of the team, along with their need to learn from their mistakes in this game.

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