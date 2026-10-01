“I Think We Can Be A Really Good Line.” | Jack Quinn On Ostlund and Benson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn spoke to the media after a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026. He spoke about the difficulty on special teams and the need to get to their game sooner. He discussed his excitement for his line with Noah Ostlund and Zach Benson this season, along with his thought process during his goal.

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