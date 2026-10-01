“Good News For Us.” | Lindy Ruff Provides An Update on Mattias Samuelsson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on October 1, 2026 after morning skate. He provided an update on Mattias Samuelsson and spoke about the team's excitement to start the season. He discussed the team’s goals for the opener, along with the decision to call Dennis Gilbert up.

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