“It’s Something I’ve Worked Towards For Awhile” | Louis Crevier On His Extension | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Louis Crevier spoke to the media on October 1, 2026 after morning skate. He spoke about his contract extensions and when he got the news. He talked about his fresh start in Buffalo and how he has adapted to the team.
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