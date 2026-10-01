“It’s Something I’ve Worked Towards For Awhile” | Louis Crevier On His Extension | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Louis Crevier spoke to the media on October 1, 2026 after morning skate. He spoke about his contract extensions and when he got the news. He talked about his fresh start in Buffalo and how he has adapted to the team.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube