Joe Brady On Team Intensity, Facing The Patriots, And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on September 30th. Topics Include: pass protection vs the New England Patriots blitz, not worried about division standings right now, competitiveness from QB Josh Allen, the Bills run defense, coaching ball security, RB James Cook becoming a “work horse” back, status of CB Christian Benford, return of DL Phidarian Mathis, and QB Drake Maye’s start to the season.

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