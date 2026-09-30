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“It’s Gonna Be Fun To Watch.” | Rasmus Dahlin On The Youth Of The Team | Buffalo Sabres

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“It’s Gonna Be Fun To Watch.” | Rasmus Dahlin On The Youth Of The Team | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media on September 30, 2026 after practice. He spoke about the fluidity of the defense and the positives that can come from changing the pairs. He shared his excitement for the younger players on the team and what this season may bring for them.

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