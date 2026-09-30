The NHL Has A Sabres Problem

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:14 The Turn

2:49 Paying For The Player They'll Become

6:13 There Is No Soft Spot

8:21 The Ceiling

9:36 The Part Nobody Is Pricing In



Buffalo ended the longest playoff drought in NHL history, won the Atlantic Division, and beat Boston in six. Then Jarmo Kekäläinen started handing out eight-year contracts to players who haven't proven anything yet including a $6.6 million deal for a bottom-six forward, signed the day before the new CBA capped extensions at seven years.



The Sabres are playing the smart way, and I'm going to show you exactly why that is.



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Source: SHHockey — Watch the original video on YouTube