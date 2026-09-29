“Plan Is To Practice With Us Tomorrow.” | Lindy Ruff Gives An Update On Samuelsson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 29, 2026 after practice. He provided injury updates and spoke about the success of the team retreat. He discussed Peyton Krebs’s versatility, Colten Ellis’s growth, and Josh Norris’s improvements heading into the season.
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