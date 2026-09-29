“Bit Of Chaos” | Inside Look With Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Jake Nitsche | Buffalo Sabres

Get an inside look at the routine and every day workout schedule of the Buffalo Sabres with head strength & conditioning coach, Jake Nitsche. He breaks down the science behind planning team workouts, what works best for different players and how they manage workouts during the season.
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