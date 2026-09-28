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Home Life Music Goo Goo Dolls Announce Twin Benefit Shows in Buffalo

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Twin Benefit Shows in Buffalo

By
Miers On Music
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Fresh from a highly successful summer tour with Neon Trees, John Rzeznick and Robby Takac have announced a pair of Goo Goo Dolls performances at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, 21, with proceeds earmarked for FeedMore WNY.

This is the second year running that the Goos have focused on helping to feed the hungry in their hometown. Last year’s pair of performances at the Town Ballroom raised $150,000 for the organization, whose mission is to provide nutritious food and skills training to Western New Yorkers.

Tickets for the November 20 and 21 benefit gigs go on sale Friday, October 2. 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

Tickets can be purchased at googoodolls.com/tour and further information on FeedMore WNY can be found at feedmorewny.org.

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