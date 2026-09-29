Community Missions to hold 16th annual interfaith prayer service for mental illness recovery Oct. 6 in Niagara Falls

Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier will host its 16th Annual Interfaith Community Prayer Service for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at 4 p.m. The service will take place at Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church (166 59th Street, Niagara Falls) and will include readings, prayers and music from representatives of multiple faith traditions and community members.

The event is timed to coincide with Mental Illness Awareness Week, a national observance organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Tuesday of that week is recognized as the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding.

“We want our family, friends, and neighbors who struggle with mental illness to know that they are seen and valued,” said Rev. Mark Breese, Agency Minister at Community Missions. He added that the goal of the service is to deliver a second message as well: that mental illness should not be feared, treatment is available, and recovery is possible.

Robyn L. Krueger, president and CEO of Community Missions, said the agency’s work centers on offering services and hope for people living with mental illness and that seeing broad faith-community support each year helps sustain that work.

The release cites NAMI statistics to underscore the prevalence of mental health conditions: about 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year; roughly 1 in 7 children and adolescents ages 6–17 experience a mental health disorder annually; and more than 1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness in a given year. The release also notes research showing an average delay of roughly 11 years between onset and first treatment for some individuals—an issue leaders say community awareness and support can help address. More information on national statistics is available from NAMI: https://www.nami.org/mental-health-by-the-numbers/.

Community leaders taking part in the service include Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch of Riverside Presbyterian Church in Niagara Falls and other representatives of the area’s faith community. The program is described as open to a broad cross-section of faith traditions and the public.

Organizers say the service is a chance for the community to offer visible support for people living with mental illness and to encourage understanding, compassion and treatment-seeking. Additional logistical details such as parking, accessibility, whether the event requires registration, or any COVID-19 policies were not included in the release.