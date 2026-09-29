Couple sentenced in Boston Town Court after seizure of 53 animals

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Timothy P. Sylvester, 46, and Jacqueline Joseph, 37, both formerly of the Town of Boston, were sentenced in Boston Town Court following the May seizure of more than 50 animals from their homestead.

According to a news release from the DA dated Sept. 29, 2026, the two defendants were sentenced before Boston Town Court Justice Kyle W. Calabrese. Each received a one-year conditional discharge and were ordered to surrender custody of all animals. The court also ordered the defendants to pay a combined $11,700 in restitution to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The DA’s release says SPCA officers executed a search warrant at a Town of Boston property on May 21, 2026. Investigators found a total of 53 animals being kept in unsanitary conditions with inadequate food, water and shelter. The animals recovered included dogs, cats, chickens, geese, ducks, goats, horses, ponies, rabbits and miniature horses. Many animals had infestations or untreated medical conditions; one cat required surgery to remove an eye. All were taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County for care and treatment.

Sylvester and Joseph entered guilty pleas on Aug. 24, 2026, to one count each of Attempted Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance (a Class B misdemeanor under New York Agriculture & Markets Law). The court granted the DA’s request for a two-year securing order that bars the defendants from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals during that period.

The DA’s office credited the SPCA Serving Erie County (including Chief Officer Lindsey Wood and former Senior Officer Melina Restivo) and Town of Boston Code Enforcement for their roles in the investigation and rescue. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan E. Mahoney of the Animal Cruelty Unit.

This report is based on a Sept. 29, 2026 news release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.