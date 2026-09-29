UB staff member files Article 78 suit accusing SUNY of withholding investment records

A University at Buffalo staff member has filed an Article 78 petition challenging the State University of New York’s refusal to release records about SUNY investments, according to a press release from SUNY BDS.

The petition, filed Sept. 14, 2026 in New York Supreme Court, Albany County, responds to a FOIL request submitted Nov. 12, 2025 seeking documents on SUNY investment funds, bonds, private equity holdings and any contracts with a list of 97 companies the group says are involved in violence in Israel. The release names companies cited by the petitioner as examples, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Dell and Northrop Grumman.

The plaintiff is identified in the release as Maureen Milligan, a University at Buffalo staff member and representative of SUNY BDS, a campus network that advocates for boycott, divestment and sanctions related to Israel. The group says the FOIL was denied and that SUNY has “stonewalled” requests for transparency.

The release points to a recent Aug. 18, 2026 New York Supreme Court ruling that ordered the City University of New York (CUNY) to disclose its investments and financial information, and calls on SUNY to follow that precedent. The SUNY BDS statement also alleges SUNY has previously suppressed Palestinian solidarity organizing on campuses, citing events in spring 2024.

The press release provided no copy of the complaint, court docket number or statement from SUNY. The release includes a campaign graphic; it also notes SUNY BDS is not affiliated with SUNY or New York State.