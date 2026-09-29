“We Want To Come In This Year With A Chip On Our Shoulder.” | Peyton Krebs | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media on September 29, 2026 after practice. He spoke about the energy and attitude he and the team have going into the regular season. He also discussed his excitement about being in Buffalo for another four years.
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