Hailee Steinfeld talks about getting married to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, being directed by Ryan Coogler for Sinners and becoming a mom while voicing her role for the animated Disney film Hexed.



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Hailee Steinfeld Became a Mom While Voicing Hexed, Talks Avengers Rumors and Filming Sinners

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