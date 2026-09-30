Frank Turner plans to step away from touring after the 2027 edition of his Lost Evenings festival, bringing an indefinite pause to one of punk and folk-rock’s most relentless live careers.

Turner announced the decision in a statement shared Sept. 28, saying the four Lost Evenings shows scheduled for November 2027 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley will be the final performances “for the foreseeable future.” He emphasized that he does not know when he will return to the stage, stopping short of describing the move as a permanent retirement.

The announcement has a direct Western New York connection. Turner and The Sleeping Souls performed at Buffalo’s Town Ballroom on Sept. 16, part of a 2026 North American run that also included dates in New Haven, Atlantic City, Pittsburgh and Columbia, Missouri. The Buffalo show came less than two weeks before Turner’s announcement. (frank-turner.com)

“After 28 years on the road, 10 albums and well over 3,000 shows, it’s time for a change,” Turner wrote in the statement, according to coverage by NME and VICE. He said he wants to spend more time with friends and family, pursue other projects and explore different ways of living.

Turner also pointed to the growing financial pressure on touring, the effect of social media on the music business, and the need to pay more attention to his physical and mental health. He described the planned final shows as an opportunity to celebrate the past two decades of his career with his band, crew, label and fans. (frank-turner.com)

A career built on the road

Turner began performing as a solo artist in the mid-2000s after fronting the post-hardcore band Million Dead. He developed a broad audience through constant touring, direct engagement with fans and a catalog that blended punk urgency with acoustic songwriting.

His official live archive lists more than 3,100 performances, including the Sept. 16 show at Town Ballroom and the 2026 edition of Lost Evenings in Dallas. The scale of that schedule helps explain why Turner’s decision represents more than a routine break between album cycles. (frank-turner.com)

He has released 10 solo studio albums, most recently Undefeated, and has continued to perform in both full-band and solo formats. His concerts have often emphasized community as much as the music itself, with Turner regularly speaking about small venues, independent music spaces and the importance of keeping live music accessible.

In recent years, Turner has also backed efforts to support struggling venues. NME reported that he called for a ticket levy to help small venues in 2024 and directed money from his 2025 U.K. tour to the Music Venue Trust. (nme.com)

What happens next

Turner’s statement does not indicate that he is ending his recording career. Instead, he said he is excited to pursue new ideas and projects while taking time away from the demands of the road.

Before the hiatus begins, Turner is scheduled to continue performing in 2026, including dates in Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom listed on his official website. The final Lost Evenings event is planned for London in November 2027, although additional details about the lineup, ticketing and schedule have not yet been announced. (frank-turner.com)

For Buffalo fans, the Town Ballroom performance now carries the added significance of having been one of Turner’s final Western New York appearances before the touring pause. There is no indication that a separate farewell tour or additional Buffalo date has been scheduled.

Turner closed his announcement by thanking The Sleeping Souls, his label, his touring crew and the audience members who supported him throughout his career. The message was framed not as a final goodbye, but as a decision to leave the road while he still feels able to celebrate what came before.