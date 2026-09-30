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Mayor Sean Ryan issues statement on Common Council data center resolution

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Mayor Sean Ryan issues statement on Common Council data center resolution
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BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Sean Ryan on Sept. 29 issued a statement responding to the Buffalo Common Council’s resolution on data centers, saying his administration shares concerns about potential impacts on neighborhoods and city utilities and is reviewing the measure with legal counsel.

Ryan said his office supports the Responsible Data Center Development Act and that the administration had been developing a local moratorium before the state took action. He called for “clear safeguards that put Buffalo residents first” and said the city will consider guidance from Corporation Counsel before deciding how to proceed.

The mayor’s brief statement highlighted worries about effects on neighborhoods, utility costs and the city’s water and electrical systems, and positioned the administration as working to understand the full impacts of large data-center projects and to ensure strong standards are in place to protect residents.

The City of Buffalo released the statement through the mayor’s press office; the text did not include the Common Council resolution itself or a timeline for next steps.

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