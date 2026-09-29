Tickets on sale for THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Dec. 8–13

Shea’s Performing Arts Center and presenting partner Albert Nocciolino announced tickets are on sale for the North American touring production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, which will play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre from Dec. 8 through Dec. 13 as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season.

Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, the tour marks a new staging of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. The production honors the 65th anniversary of the show’s original stage debut and features signature songs including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.” Casting for the Buffalo engagement will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available at Shea’s Box Office in downtown Buffalo and online at the theater’s performance page. Groups requesting 10 or more seats are directed to Shea’s group-sales service for arrangements.

This touring production is part of a larger rollout: a separate production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is slated to return to Broadway in March 2027 with different creative leadership while the tour continues across North America.

Where to find tickets and more information

Shea’s ticket listing for the show: https://www.sheas.org/performances/the-sound-of-music

Tour website: www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com