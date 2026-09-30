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Home Video GOP senator’s perjury trap for Jack Smith backfires

GOP senator’s perjury trap for Jack Smith backfires

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WNYmedia Network
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Special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two indictments against now-President Donald Trump in 2023, testified in front of Congress again on Tuesday — this time, to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Smith’s testimony comes as Republicans continue to probe the investigations into Trump and as some in the party, including the president, have pushed for often-unspecified criminal charges to be brought against Smith.

Republicans have struggled mightily to substantiate Trump’s desire for Smith to be charged criminally. But rarely has it seemed to backfire like it did Tuesday.

0:00 The embarrassing moment for Sen. Eric Schmitt
4:27 Proof that Jack Smith was at an Iowa-Maryland game
6:19 How did Eric Schmitt get it so wrong?
8:17 Rep. Jamie Raskin on the attempted perjury trap

Watch 24/7 live news with CNN Headlines: https://bit.ly/4eIvlTr

#News #senate #justice

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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