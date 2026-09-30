“We Won’t Rule Him Out For The Home Game.” | Lindy Ruff’s Update On Olen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 30, 2026 after practice. He provided an update on Olen Zellweger and Mattias Samuelsson. He spoke about the team’s excitement for the season and the expectations they have this year. He discussed the quick training camp and the goaltender situation.

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