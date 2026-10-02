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Home Top Stories Local Fall Fest returns to Buffalo Central Terminal with free Trunk-or-Treat

Fall Fest returns to Buffalo Central Terminal with free Trunk-or-Treat

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Fall Fest returns to Buffalo Central Terminal with free Trunk-or-Treat
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BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall Fest will return to the Buffalo Central Terminal on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m., offering a free, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat, music, fall activities and seasonal treats, organizers said.

The event at 495 Paderewski Drive is presented by the Buffalo Central Terminal in partnership with the Matt Urban Center and continues a Halloween tradition in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Families are encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treat from decorated vehicles and enjoy activities across the terminal grounds.

Community members, businesses, organizations and groups are invited to register vehicles to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat. Advance registration is required for vehicles at https://bit.ly/TrunkOrTreat2026, organizers said.

Fall Fest is part of the Buffalo Central Terminal’s ongoing effort to activate the landmark as a gathering place for Broadway-Fillmore residents and families citywide. The terminal said the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is supporting the free family events and thanked CSX, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski and Erie County for additional support.

Organizers did not list a schedule of performers or vendors in the announcement. Media or residents seeking more information are referred to the Buffalo Central Terminal website.

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