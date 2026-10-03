ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released traffic and parking information ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Security gates will open at 10 a.m., and ticket entry gates will open at 11 a.m. The sheriff’s office said fans who are intoxicated and unmanageable will not be allowed into the stadium.

Abbott Road, immediately next to the stadium, will close to northbound and southbound traffic at 7 a.m. and remain closed until after the game.

All stadium lots will open at 9 a.m. Parking for stadium lots must be pre-purchased, with two exceptions: the Blue ADA lot and White ADA lot. Those accessible spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sheriff’s office said the Blue ADA lot is accessible only from Fieldhouse Drive via Big Tree Road. The White ADA lot is accessible only from Orange Drive via Southwestern Boulevard. Officials said the Blue and White ADA lots are in the same locations as in 2025 but have been renamed.

Before the end of the game, around 3:30 p.m., traffic patterns on Big Tree Road will change to help move vehicles away from the stadium. Big Tree Road from Abbott Road to Route 219 will become two-lane, one-way traffic eastbound. At the same time, Big Tree Road from Abbott Road to Southwestern Boulevard will become two-lane, one-way traffic westbound.

The Rideshare Lot is on the west side of the former ECC campus. Fans planning to use rideshare after the game should expect long delays.

The sheriff’s office also advised fans to review Highmark Stadium maps to determine where to park and which gate to use. Officials said fans should also check the stadium’s prohibited items list to avoid delays at the gates.

Source: WGRZ 2 On Your Side.