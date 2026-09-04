City of Buffalo schedules emergency curbside trash pickup Monday for homes hit by flooding

The City of Buffalo will run an emergency curbside trash collection on Monday, Sept. 7, to remove flood-damaged bulk items from homes affected by Thursday night’s heavy rain, Mayor Sean Ryan announced Sept. 4.

Who is eligible and how to request pickup

City crews are assessing neighborhoods and identifying streets eligible for emergency collection. Routes will be prioritized based on the hardest-hit areas and flood-related reports submitted through Buffalo 311. Residents who experienced flooding are asked to report damage through the Buffalo 311 portal or the Buffalo 311 app; reports will help the City schedule collections.

What to place at the curb

Residents in eligible areas should place flood-damaged bulk items at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. Items must be kept clear of fire hydrants, vehicles, trees, utility poles and the roadway.

Materials not accepted

Certain materials will not be accepted as part of the emergency collection. Construction debris (including drywall, ceiling tiles and floor tiles) will be excluded due to federal regulations. Televisions, computers, tires, paint and other hazardous materials are also ineligible. The City directed residents to BuffaloRecycles.org and Buffalo 311 for information on proper disposal of those items.

Document damage for state and federal review

The City urged residents to document damage using New York State’s Individual Assistance Damage Self-Report Tool. Submitting the survey helps state and local officials assess the scope of damage and determine whether the area may qualify for further disaster assistance, such as an SBA disaster declaration. The survey is not an application for financial assistance and does not guarantee aid.

The City said it will release a map of eligible streets and additional collection details via media and its official social channels later in the day. Officials encouraged residents to photograph damage before discarding items and to keep receipts, repair estimates and insurance documentation.

Official resource pages referenced by the City include the City’s flood information page, the Buffalo 311 self-service portal, BuffaloRecycles.org, and the New York State damage self-report tool.