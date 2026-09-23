Registration open for Shea’s “Sing Your Story” Camp

Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced on Sept. 23 that registration is open for Sing Your Story, a weeklong performing-arts camp for students ages 10–17 that will run during the February school break.

Camp format

Participants work with Shea’s Resident Teaching Artist to develop a connecting monologue inspired by a song of their choice, then stage and perform that piece. Campers shape the concept, lighting and costumes themselves; the program is built to give each student a solo creative spotlight.

Schedule and showcase

The camp runs Monday–Friday, Feb. 15–19, 2027, daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It concludes with a community showcase on the Shea’s Smith Theatre stage on Friday, Feb. 19, featuring each participant.

Cost and registration

Tuition is $300 for the week; assistance is available for those in need. Space is limited. Shea’s lists registration and program details on its website: https://www.sheas.org/camps/sing-your-story/.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center is billing the program as an opportunity for young people to explore storytelling through song while gaining hands-on experience in theatrical production.