TEDxBuffalo returns Oct. 2 for one-night program at Flickinger Performing Arts Center

TEDxBuffalo will return to a single-night format on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:00 p.m., bringing six local speakers together at the Flickinger Performing Arts Center at Nichols School for a live presentation of this year’s talks.

The independently organized event, produced by local volunteers, moves into the larger Flickinger venue for 2026. Organizers say the Oct. 2 audience will have the first and only opportunity to experience the talks live before they are submitted to TED for review.

Speakers and themes

Speakers scheduled for the evening and the topics outlined by TEDxBuffalo include:

I’Jaz Ja’ciel — a journalist who will examine journalism and trust, asking audiences to reconsider what “breaking news” means and the role individuals play in protecting accountability and integrity.

— a journalist who will examine journalism and trust, asking audiences to reconsider what “breaking news” means and the role individuals play in protecting accountability and integrity. Lisa Johnson — a talk on returning to work after a major medical event and how workplaces can better support employees through that transition.

— a talk on returning to work after a major medical event and how workplaces can better support employees through that transition. Carolyn Quigley — a look at traditional disciplinary consequences in schools and whether they help students learn from mistakes.

— a look at traditional disciplinary consequences in schools and whether they help students learn from mistakes. Tim T. Delaney — a reconsideration of paths to entrepreneurship, with attention to owning and preserving existing local businesses.

— a reconsideration of paths to entrepreneurship, with attention to owning and preserving existing local businesses. Christie Cleaver — an exploration of connection across differences and what can happen when people engage one another more intentionally.

— an exploration of connection across differences and what can happen when people engage one another more intentionally. Dr. Caressa Guerrero — a presentation on disenfranchised grief among teachers and experiences of loss that often go unrecognized in school communities.

TEDxBuffalo has presented locally since 2011, and organizers note past speakers have gone on to book deals, national media appearances and wider audiences in some cases. The event is presented by a volunteer team and aims to provide a platform for ideas from Western New York to reach broader audiences.

Event details

TEDxBuffalo 2026

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Flickinger Performing Arts Center at Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY

Tickets: $30

Event page: https://tedxbuffalo.com/event/

According to the event release, talks will be submitted to TED after the live presentation for review and potential wider distribution.