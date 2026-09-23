Candidate Zach Beaudoin: Orchard Park Board Re-established Deputy Supervisor Post and Appointed Scott Honer a Month Before His County Run

Zach Beaudoin, the Democratic and Working Families candidate for Erie County Legislature District 11, released a timeline on Sept. 23, 2026, saying the Orchard Park Town Board re-established a paid deputy supervisor post and appointed Councilmember Scott Honer to the role on Jan. 7, 2026 — about one month before Honer announced his run for the county legislature.

Campaign cites town minutes and meeting video

Beaudoin’s campaign provided minutes and meeting video links from the Town of Orchard Park showing that the board re-established the deputy supervisor position at $5,000 per year at a Jan. 7, 2026 meeting, and at a second meeting called later that night the board appointed Honer to the post. The campaign said both votes were unanimous and that Honer voted for both measures.

The release traces the office’s recent history through town records: the board originally created the deputy supervisor role on Oct. 14, 2020, after Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned and Joseph Liberti served in the post at $12,000 per year. With a new supervisor in place, the board voted on Nov. 17, 2021 to let that appointment expire at year-end.

According to the campaign’s summary of public records, Honer and then-Councilmember Conor Flynn proposed bringing the post back on June 15, 2022 at no salary, but the proposal never reached a vote. A separate attempt in February 2024 to have the supervisor appoint a deputy failed for lack of a second. In January 2026 the board first re-created the position and then filled it, the campaign says.

Role and broader town actions highlighted

The release notes that town minutes show Honer moved 293 resolutions between January 2022 and August 2026, served as liaison to eight departments under the Jan. 7, 2026 organizational resolution, and presided at a Feb. 18, 2026 meeting in the supervisor’s absence.

Beaudoin’s statement criticized recent board financial decisions and zoning votes, noting the board’s Sept. 16, 2026 vote to exceed the state’s 2 percent property tax cap and citing campaign-supplied figures on legal bills and use of savings. The campaign also referenced two rezonings around the stadium that were later the subject of litigation.

“I’m not asking voters for a title. I’m asking for the job,” Beaudoin said in the release. “The town ran without a deputy supervisor for four years. Then, a month before he announced for county office, his board handed him the title and a stipend. When I’m elected, I will be transparent, accountable, and I will always have something to report.”

The campaign’s release includes links and timestamps for the cited town minutes and meeting videos; those files are the public records the campaign lists as the basis for its statements.

Early voting for the Nov. 3, 2026 general election runs Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2026, the release notes.