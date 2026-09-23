Khvicha Chalisuri pleads guilty to bringing unauthorized traveler into U.S. at Peace Bridge

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced Sept. 23 that 63‑year‑old Canadian citizen Khvicha Chalisuri pleaded guilty to bringing an alien to the United States, a federal offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaints, on June 24, 2026, Chalisuri sought entry to the United States at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in a commercial truck. He told officers there was no one else in the vehicle and the truck was sent for an X‑ray scan. The scan revealed Alexandru‑Stefanita Iordache, a Romanian national who had been living in Canada, hiding in the sleeper portion of the cab; Iordache was removed from the truck.

Investigators determined Iordache did not have authorization to lawfully enter the United States and was not listed on the truck manifest or presented to officers for inspection. Chalisuri told authorities Iordache was his co‑driver and had been sleeping in the truck.

The release notes that Iordache had previously been convicted and sentenced. The plea was described as part of the Department of Justice initiative “Operation Take Back America.”

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan W. Fitzgerald. The investigation involved U.S. Customs and Border Protection (under Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy) and Homeland Security Investigations (under Acting Special Agent‑in‑Charge Anthony Patrone). Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Sinatra.

The announcement was issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York. (Source: USAO‑WDNY press release.)