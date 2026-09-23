Buffalo Museum of Science to open $3 million “Science Stadium” on Sept. 24

The Buffalo Museum of Science will hold the grand opening of a new permanent exhibit called “Science Stadium” on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. The museum and Empire State Development say the $3 million interactive exhibit explores the science behind professional sports and was developed in partnership with Empire State Development and Buffalo’s professional teams.

The opening event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Following the formal program, hands-on tours of the exhibit will be available, the advisory says.

Named partners on the exhibit include the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits. Officials listed to appear at the opening include Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science; New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes; Empire State Development regional director Mo Sumbundu; and a representative of Governor Kathy Hochul.

The announcement was issued by Empire State Development and the Buffalo Museum of Science on Sept. 23, 2026. The museum and development authority characterized Science Stadium as a permanent, interactive gallery intended to bring the science behind professional sports to life.

We have published this notice from the event advisory. For additional details about hours, ticketing, or the exhibit content, check the Buffalo Museum of Science’s official channels or the partners’ releases.