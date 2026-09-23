“He Can’t Leave Until He Doesn’t Score.“ | Josh Doan talks about living with Noah Ostlund

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan spoke to the media after training camp practice on September 23, 2026. He talks about returning to game action and how he spent his summer. He discusses what the team learned from the postseason and his personal goals for the year.

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