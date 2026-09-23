“We Complement Each Other, We’re Good Out There.” | Noah Ostlund on chemistry with his line mate.

Buffalo Sabres forward Noah Ostlund spoke to the media on September 22, 2026 after the second preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He spoke about where his shot is at and his comfortability in different positions on the ice. He discusses the power play development and looks ahead at the remainder of preseason heading into the regular season.

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