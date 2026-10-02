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Home Sports “I’m Looking Forward To Getting Going Here.” | Olen Zellweger On His...

“I’m Looking Forward To Getting Going Here.” | Olen Zellweger On His Season Start | Buffalo Sabres

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“I’m Looking Forward To Getting Going Here.” | Olen Zellweger On His Season Start | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger spoke to the media on October 2, 2026 after practice. He discussed the hit that led to his injury during the preseason and his excitement to be back on the ice. He spoke about the fun atmosphere of home games in Buffalo and his perspective on playing alongside Owen Power.

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