Search here...
Home Sports Konsta Helenius Scores In 6-3 Loss To Columbus In Season Opener |...

Konsta Helenius Scores In 6-3 Loss To Columbus In Season Opener | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

By
WNYmedia Network
-
Konsta Helenius Scores In 6-3 Loss To Columbus In Season Opener | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 6-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026 in the season opener. Buffalo's three goals were scored by Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn, and Konsta Helenius. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves in the matchup.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
TONIGHT IN WNYReset To VinylSportsmens Tavern · 5:00 PM ↗
LATEST