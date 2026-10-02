Konsta Helenius Scores In 6-3 Loss To Columbus In Season Opener | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 6-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026 in the season opener. Buffalo's three goals were scored by Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn, and Konsta Helenius. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves in the matchup.
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