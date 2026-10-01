“That Shows The Dog He Has In Him.” Zach Benson Admires Zach Metsa’s Fight | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media after a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026. He spoke about the difficulty on the power play and the sloppiness of the first period. He discussed the positives from the second half of the game and the good start for his line.
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