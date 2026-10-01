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“We Tried To Be A Little Bit Too Fancy.” | Lindy Ruff On The First Period | Buffalo Sabres

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“We Tried To Be A Little Bit Too Fancy.” | Lindy Ruff On The First Period | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 1, 2026. He spoke about the significance of special teams in this game and the better play of Columbus in the first period. He discussed the grit of Zach Metsa during the second period fight and the need to build on the good things from preseason.

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