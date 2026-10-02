Trump’s key demographic fails & the building blue wave | Enten roundup

CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten runs the numbers, Trump's key voter demographic drops to a perceptible blue wave across national polling.



0:00 Trump sees a -40 point shift from another key voter demographic

2:34 Dems are seeing their largest lead since 2008

5:26 What if the midterm polling trends are wrong?

8:38 Trump is under water with a key demographic that helped him win

11:32 'The blue wave is coming over the wall'



Watch Harry’s show, 'The Enten Scale', on CNN: https://cnn.it/4rXUcHz



#Election #Midterms #News

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube