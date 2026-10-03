Buffalo Public Schools moves forward with proposal to close 8 schools

Buffalo Public Schools is moving forward with a proposal to close eight schools as part of a districtwide restructuring plan expected to save nearly $24 million each year.

In a release dated Oct. 2, 2026, Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock said the proposal will be submitted to the Buffalo Board of Education for review and approval. The district said the changes would begin in the 2027-2028 school year.

The schools listed for closure are PS 59 Dr. Charles R. Drew Science, PS 131 Academy School @ 86, PS 366 Research Laboratory High School, PS 33 Bilingual Center, PS 82 Ronald Peoples School of Scholars, PS 208 Riverside Academy, PS 309 East High School and PS 90 Early Childhood Center.

The district said five of the schools will be repurposed, while PS 59, PS 131 and Research Laboratory High School PS 366 will close permanently.

According to the release, the proposal is tied to declining enrollment, rising costs of operating nearly 60 schools and the need to ensure schools have the staff they need. The district said elementary school students impacted by the plan will transfer to other nearby elementary schools, while high school students will be able to enroll in other BPS high schools.

The release also said students from PS 33 Bilingual Center can study in both Spanish and English at PS 3 D’Youville Porter Campus School, PS 30 Frank A. Sedita Academy and PS 76 Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy. PS 90 Early Childhood Center would be repurposed as a pre-kindergarten special education center.

Another district notice said Research Laboratory High School will merge with Leonardo daVinci High School, with both schools relocating to Riverside High School. That notice also said East Community High School will become the home of Buffalo Rising Academy, and administrative staff currently spread throughout the district will be located at either PS 33 or PS 82, which would be renamed Ronald Peoples Academic Building.

The district said the restructuring proposal will affect approximately 2,300 students across Buffalo Public Schools.

Interim Superintendent Bullock and members of her cabinet are scheduled to meet with families, staff, community partners, faith-based groups and elected officials to discuss the proposal and answer questions. The district listed three public meetings: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in a virtual meeting; Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Renovation Church; and Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted.

The district said more information is available at buffaloschools.org.