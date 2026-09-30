Hochul says New York will remain a ‘safe haven’ for reproductive care

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a brief statement on Sept. 30, 2026, reaffirming New York’s legal protections for reproductive care and pledging to defend patients and providers from out-of-state threats.

“No one should have to fear being punished for seeking or providing reproductive care. As anti-abortion extremists in other states try to reach across our borders and threaten patients and providers, New York will stand up for them. Our shield laws are there to protect that freedom, and I will never stop fighting to keep New York a safe haven for reproductive rights,” Hochul said in the statement.

The governor’s office did not provide additional details in the release attached to the emailed statement.