GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Charlotte Knights 9/8/26

On Tuesday evening at Truist Field, the Buffalo Bisons and Charlotte Knights began a six-game series, and it did not go the way the Herd hoped it would. The Herd managed only four hits and home runs by Tim Elko and Junior Perez set them back as they dropped the opener of their second-to-last series of the season, 4-1. It was Buffalo’s ninth loss in their last 11 games.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-offense-stifled-in-series-opener-against-charlotte

The Bisons and Knights will play the second game of this six-game set on Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte at 6:35 p.m. RHP John Klein will get the start for Buffalo. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube