LIVE: Sabres Live | September 21, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.

Today's Guest: Radim Mrtka – Buffalo Sabres Defesemen

Show topics include: Weekend Takeaways, Sabres 1st Preseason Game Tonight in Pittsburgh, Training Camp Updates, Around The NHL, "Joak" of the Weekend, This Day in Hockey History

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