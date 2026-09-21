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“Body Is Back To 100%” | Justin Danforth On His Injury Update Ahead Of Preseason | Buffalo Sabres

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WNYmedia Network
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Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Danforth spoke to the media during training camp on September 21, 2026. He discussed the injury he dealt with last year, and his journey to get back on the ice and fully healthy. Danforth talked about what he can bring to the team and what his goals are going into this season.

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