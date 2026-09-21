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“Be Good in the Back, Be Responsible”|Radim Mrtka On His 2nd Training Camp &Preseason|Buffalo Sabres

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WNYmedia Network
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Sabres Defensemen Radim Mrtka joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 21, 2026. They discussed WHL road trips, his favorite music, the focus for the preseason, and his passion for soccer.

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