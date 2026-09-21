“There Was Way More Good Than Bad Tonight.” | Seth Appert On The Preseason Performance

Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Seth Appert spoke to the media on September 21, 2026 after the first preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. He spoke about the high intensity, but rough execution of the game along with new faces that stood out. He discussed the excitement of having Jiri Kulich back in a game setting and how the higher pace of a game helps the team in their training.

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