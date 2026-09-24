“I Want To Learn And Help Where I Can.” | Louis Crevier Talks About the Sabres Defense

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Louis Crevier spoke with the media on September 24, 2026 after training camp practice. He spoke about playing with the team for the first time this preseason and the depth of the D-core. He discussed his goals to learn as much as possible during training camp and chip in for the team wherever he can.

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